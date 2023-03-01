Night of unexpected and completely new comedy at theatre

Improv Wolves will bring a night of unexpected comedy to the Arena Theatre

Improv Wolves will be coming to the Arena Theatre on Wulfruna Street with some of the best improvisational comedians in the Midlands on Friday, March 3 at 7.30pm

The short form comedy improvisation group are able to create completely new comedy sketches on the spot, based entirely on audience suggestions, with every show a different experience.

The group said the audience might see a film noir detective pastiche, hear surprising confessions from some of the most famous names in history or have the dubious honour of being present for the debut of a brand new improvised song.

The Improv Wolves performers have experience working with companies including The Improlectuals, Foghorn Unscripted, Wow Impro, Birmingham Rep and The Old Joint Stock Theatre.

The event starts at 7.30pm on Friday at the Arena Theatre, with tickets costing £12 each.