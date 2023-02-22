Wolverhampton youth group for girls closes down after more than 50 years

Pictured on their last night, "Captain" (Iris Rollason), Natalie Langford and volunteer Hannah Rose with the girls of Sugar n Spice

Sugar n Spice sees 15 children meet weekly at Claregate Pavilion in Tettenhall, to "promote confidence" in girls aged nine to 15.

But the voluntary organisation has reached its end after 52 years as its leader, 80-year-old Iris Rollason or "Captain" as she is known to the group, suffers from ongoing health conditions.

Sugar n Spice has been hosting adventure activities since 1975

Natalie Langford, a supporting leader at Sugar n Spice, which she also attended from the age of nine, said: "The group was about promoting confidence with the girls – a few of them started off timid but they are now getting stuck in.

"I think it's a shame, I think it's done so many good things, it's been a pillar in the community for young girls.

The Wolverhampton-based group has been "promoting confidence" in its members for 52 years

"Captain has dedicated so much to the club, so much of her time and all of the crafts have been put together by her – she's an absolute trooper."