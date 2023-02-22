Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton youth group for girls closes down after more than 50 years

By Isabelle ParkinWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

A youth group in Wolverhampton has called it a day after more than 50 years.

Pictured on their last night, "Captain" (Iris Rollason), Natalie Langford and volunteer Hannah Rose with the girls of Sugar n Spice
Pictured on their last night, "Captain" (Iris Rollason), Natalie Langford and volunteer Hannah Rose with the girls of Sugar n Spice

Sugar n Spice sees 15 children meet weekly at Claregate Pavilion in Tettenhall, to "promote confidence" in girls aged nine to 15.

But the voluntary organisation has reached its end after 52 years as its leader, 80-year-old Iris Rollason or "Captain" as she is known to the group, suffers from ongoing health conditions.

Sugar n Spice has been hosting adventure activities since 1975

Natalie Langford, a supporting leader at Sugar n Spice, which she also attended from the age of nine, said: "The group was about promoting confidence with the girls – a few of them started off timid but they are now getting stuck in.

"I think it's a shame, I think it's done so many good things, it's been a pillar in the community for young girls.

The Wolverhampton-based group has been "promoting confidence" in its members for 52 years

"Captain has dedicated so much to the club, so much of her time and all of the crafts have been put together by her – she's an absolute trooper."

The club are planning to donate any remaining funds to charity.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News