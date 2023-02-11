Anger as pub introduces parking charges for 'every minute of every day'

Customers using The Firs Inn in Castlecroft will have the car park charges reimbursed

The Firs Inn, a Marston's-run pub in Castlecroft, Wolverhampton, brought in charges on Friday, with rates starting at £1 for an hour and rising to £12 for 24 hours. £100 fines will be issued to those who don't pay.

The machines are card or phone payments only, while those who spend money in the pub will get their parking charges refunded.

The decision has angered the community, particularly nearby business owners, who have warned that it will push people into parking on surrounding streets and cause more problems.

Wanda Prvulj, owner of Galleria Wanda, which is opposite the pub, said the decision was "not in the community spirit", saying people have used both The Firs and nearby shops while parked at the pub.

"It's a huge car park and it's never been a problem, but it will cause such havoc," she said.

The Firs is owned by Marston's

"It's going to be detrimental to shops at a time when it's really difficult to make a living. It's so restrictive, you don't get a minute. It's every minute, of every day.

"They advertise themselves as a community pub so why do this to the community?"

Mrs Prvulj, who has put up a sign in her shop window warning customers, said she had seen people drive onto the car park, read the signs, then drive off, and fears there will be "so many fines" handed out on the first day of operation.

She added that the time of day when the area is busiest is in the morning when parents are dropping children off at nearby primary schools - before the pub is open - and at 3.30pm when collecting their kids, but also use the pub and shops while doing the afternoon school run.

Business owners said Martson's did not get in touch to inform them of the charges, or to discuss alternatives.

Wendy Millman, owner of Dragonfly Hair and Beauty, said there could have been discussions about contributions to use the car park or agreeing who can use it if approached.

"I wish Marston's had been community-minded and spoken to businesses," she said, adding that residents in flats above the shops also have vehicles they need to park. "People use it because its empty most of the time.

"I can't blame them, it's theirs. They are within their right to decide, but it's unfortunate, as a small business, it's impacting my trade and next doors'."

Parking charges range from £1 for one hour to £12 for 24 hours

Explaining the move, a Marston's spokesman said: "We wanted to take take time to reassure our customers that the car park charges have been brought in to protect our wonderful and loyal guests.

"We've had customers not been able to find a space when visiting us. As well as our dear disabled guests not able to park in the allocated spaces due to cars parked, that do not belong to patrons.

"Our customers will be reimbursed and we will endeavour to put our guests first in every occasion. We are a business trying to get by. We hope you understand and now feel reassured."

The company added: "Unauthorised use of business cark parks (i.e. not public car parks) is experienced by many businesses across the country."

Most comments on the pub's Facebook page supported the decision, while the response on community groups to pictures posted by Tettenhall Wightwick councillor, Wendy Thompson, was divided between those defending the pub and those saying it will kill trade to both The Firs and nearby businesses.

Councillor Thompson, said the pub had been used by parents on the school run, shoppers and walking groups who wanted to avoid parking in surrounding streets.

"Everyone was grateful with how it was operating," she said. "It's been like this for years and the pub seemed to benefit."

One neighbouring business has put up a sign to warn customers of the charges

She said the notices of charges were put up without anybody being told, and said she posted photos of the sign on Facebook to help let people know.

"The pub is within its rights to do it, but it seems very disappointing to say the least. It's disapointing for the parents who use it for a few minutes to pick up children from school. It's disappointing for residents who find their roads have extra vehicles. It's disappointing for the shops as people could be put off if they find out there's a car park charge in place.

"It's a great pity all round. I can only hope they change their mind."

Marston's claims that pub customers have been unable to find a space due to the car park being full also raised eyebrows, with Mrs Prvulj dedscribed the claims as "not true".

"I've been here 30 years. The only time I have seen it full and overflowing was when there was a wake at the pub. I don't know any other time it has been full (during the day)."