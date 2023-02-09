Former family butcher's shop up for auction after serving Wolverhampton community for decades

Garbett Butchers is now up for auction. Photo: Rightmove

Staff at Garbett Butchers on Hilton Street, announced their closure on Facebook in July and were met with floods of messages from customers, some with childhood memories of the shop.

Established in 1954, the family-run business officially closed on July 30, 2022, and is now on the market.

It will go on auction on February 23 at a guide price of £200,000, with details about how to register on SDL Property Auctions.

The property description on Rightmove reads: "[The property] has traded for many years as a butchers which has a retail shop fronting onto Water Street and Hilton Street.

"There is substantial ancillary accommodation to the rear which has been adapted for use as a butchers comprising cold stores, storage and preparation areas. This could be sub-divided to create two additional commercial units."

The kichen. Photo: Rightmove

Photos from inside the building show work has begun on converting the first floor for "residential use". The description suggests that the work can be "completed relatively easily" to create three apartments with a separate entrance from the shop.

Works were started on creating a residential area. Photo: Rightmove

A final post on Garbett Butchers' Facebook page thanked the community for their support.

It said: "A very heartfelt goodbye. Our doors, very sadly, will be closing this Saturday for the last time. Something, after being open for so long, you can't imagine writing. We'd like to thank our team for all their hard work. Thank you to our friends and customers for your loyalty over the many years. Our doors might be closed but our friendships will never end. That was the magic of our shop, it brought such wonderful people in those doors!

Another room where convertion had begun. Photo: Rightmove

"We'll be keeping our Facebook page open for a while for anyone who would like to keep in touch. Thank you again, we're truly going to miss you all! Garbett's Butchers and family."

One customer, Carmel Dacre, replied: "Sad to say goodbye to you lads. I used to use Hilton street butchers in 1976. Real genuine people."

Another comment, from Sarah Jolly, read: "I'm so sad. The area will not be the same without you. Blessings for all your future endeavours. Thank you for being the place Jamaican customers like me could get the non supermarket cuts. I may have to go vegan now."