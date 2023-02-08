New exhibition brings disability and toys together

There's a selection of Barbie dolls

The Disability and the Home: Toys & Games Exhibition is being held at the Museum of the Home in London, but is a home-grown project by Digital Disability in Wolverhampton, a group helping disabled people across the city.

Funded with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the exhibition is the first of its kind looking at disability toys, led by Dr Paul Darke, who has developed the exhibition on Disability and Toys from the last 60 years.

An Ironside board game. Ironside featured in USA NBC TV Series 1967–1975 and starred Raymond Burr

He said: "For disabled children, seeing themselves reflected in the toys that they and their friends play with can help combat isolation and build self-esteem.

"Since the early 1900s, toys have been used to explain medical procedures to children with disabilities.

"In the 1960s, toy production began to reflect changing attitudes towards disability and toys designed purely for play became available.

Various Preiser Models can be found in wheelchairs

"We at Digital Disability hope that the new Barbie movie, the summer blockbuster of 2023, will include disabled characters as in their collection."

The toys and games displayed in the exhibition have been collected by the charity and cultural organization Digital Disability as part of its work recording and archiving the experience of disabled people in society in the twentieth century.

King Bran, Finkelstein and Ironside Pop! Heads have been put in wheelchairs

The exhibition includes content from the Tettenhall Transport Heritage Centre, the actor Liz Carr, and the academics Dr Miro Griffiths of the University of Leeds and Professor Simon McKeown of Teesside University.

The Tettenhall Transport Heritage Centre have loaned their Hobcart from their collection: a hand propelled ‘pedal’ car for Disabled children designed and built by engineer students in Wolverhampton made at WH Hobson Ltd. Precision Engineers Apprentices Association 1969.

A copy of Stephen Hawking, as featured in The Simpsons

The exhibition focuses on Disabled characters from film and TV : Ironside, Commander Shaw from Stingray through to Dr Loveless. Rocky and Professor X.

There are also Playmobile, Lego, Doctor Who, and Game of Throne characters, Racing Grannies, Barbies and Paralympic Becky, Joe Swanson, Stephen Hawking and many more.

One of the toys is a Pop! Head King Bran the Broken from Game of Thrones