Wolverhampton nightclub to stay shut as licence stripped following serious assault

CRC & Manhattans, known locally as Chicago's, in Pipers Row, has been stripped of its licence after a man was injured there in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

The 38-year-old man was found unconscious with a severe head injury on Market Street on the morning of December 24 at around 2.30am.

Following the incident,Wolverhampton Police issued a closure notice to ensure the club remained shut, whilst working closely with colleagues at Wolverhampton Council, an application was then applied for a full review of the premises' licence.

As a result, the licence was suspended by the licencing sub-committee on January 5, and following a further hearing on January 30, the licence has now been permanently revoked.

Sergeant Steph Reynolds, of Wolverhampton Police Licensing, said: "We cannot tolerate premises where appropriate measures are either not in place or not managed correctly and a knife can be brought in with the risk of or, as in this case resulting in someone being injured.

"The safety of the public cannot be compromised and we strive to ensure the venues across our city are properly and diligently managed."

Councillor Phil Page, chair of the Statutory Licensing Committee said: "The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our priority and we took swift action, in conjunction with West Midlands Police, to suspend the licence of Chicago Rock Café & Manhattans.