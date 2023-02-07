Rock legend is latest announced to hit stage of Wolverhampton's revamped Civic Hall

Siouxsie is the latest big name to be announced as appearing at the Halls. Photo: George Ktistakis

Siouxsie will appear at The Halls Wolverhampton on June 21, bringing more than four decades of hits from a career with Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Creatures and as a solo artist.

Siouxsie’s first ever time on stage saw her famously perform a 20-minute improvisation of The Lord's Prayer at the 100 Club Punk Festival in 1976 and what followed was a groundbreaking career that heralded a succession of hit records.

She became an antidote to everything that was wrong with the music industry and, on the most part, the world in the seventies, with its attitude towards strong women.

As the hits and records kept coming, she grew to be one of the most influential artists in rock history and will bring that energy to the Halls.

AEG Presents is putting on the show and CEO Steve Homer, who lives in Wolverhampton, said he was excited to bring Siouxsie to the Hall.

He said: "I grew up listening to punk and Siouxsie led the charge inspiring female artists for years to come.

"She’s always stayed relevant, made exciting music and is a force of nature live on stage.

"This is going to be an incredible show.”

Artists including Penn and Teller , The Vamps, McFly, Leftfield, The Sugababes and McFly are already on sale amongst many more announced for the Halls,

The 3,404 capacity ‘The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton’ and 1,289 ‘The Wulfrun at The Halls Wolverhampton’ will play a key part in the city’s economic recovery hosting leading music and entertainment performers, as well as business events and conferences.

Wolverhampton Council said it will attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city, boosting the local economy by £10 million per annum, as well as benefitting local businesses, creating new employment opportunities, raising the city’s national and international profile.