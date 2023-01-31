Notification Settings

From teachers to train drivers – unions set for major strike rally through Wolverhampton city centre

By Deborah Hardiman

Teachers, university lecturers, train drivers and civil servants will be among tens of thousands of workers due to take part in strike action across the region.

Royal Mail strikes in Wolverhampton in November

In Wolverhampton tomorrow crowds representing numerous unions are due to stage pickets followed by a city centre march from the railway station to Queen Square for a rally featuring speakers.

Event organiser and secretary of Wolverhampton, Bilston & District Trades Union Council, Nick Kelleher said it was time for the Government to sit up and take notice.

He also said it was an opportunity for workers to express their views over plans to change laws relating to industrial action.

"It is the biggest industrial action taking place in Wolverhampton for more than 10 years. It seems that there is good support from all over the area. We are expecting a good turn out."

Unions including rail unions train drivers union ASLEF, Unison, University and College Union (UCU), and public sector union PC (Public and Commercial Services Union) will be participating.

