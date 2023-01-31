From teachers to train drivers – unions set for major strike rally through Wolverhampton city centre

Royal Mail strikes in Wolverhampton in November

In Wolverhampton tomorrow crowds representing numerous unions are due to stage pickets followed by a city centre march from the railway station to Queen Square for a rally featuring speakers.

Event organiser and secretary of Wolverhampton, Bilston & District Trades Union Council, Nick Kelleher said it was time for the Government to sit up and take notice.

He also said it was an opportunity for workers to express their views over plans to change laws relating to industrial action.

"It is the biggest industrial action taking place in Wolverhampton for more than 10 years. It seems that there is good support from all over the area. We are expecting a good turn out."