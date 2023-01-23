New homes to be built on derelict brownfield site between Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire

The derelict brownfield site off Blackhalve Lane, close to Wood Hayes Place in Fallings Park where eight new homes are to be built. Photo: Harc Design Bureau

The vacant brownfield site, close to Wood Hayes Place off Blackhalve Lane, is in the Fallings Park ward near Wednesfield.

In recent months it has become a dumping ground for fly-tippers and is badly overgrown.

Dudley-based BMG Homes has now been given the go-ahead to construct a combination of three and four-bedroomed detached and semi-detached houses with gardens and car parking on the land.

Councillor Chris Burden said: “It’s positive to see plans for a neglected brownfield site. The fact that this eyesore can become family homes is great to see. Abandoned sites such as this can cause anti-social behaviour, so this investment in appropriate housing is fantastic.”

A statement from Harc Design Bureau, the agents acting on behalf of BMG Homes, added: “As this is currently derelict wasteland, its residential development will remove an eyesore and a source of noise and nuisance for its neighbours, which should be actively welcomed by existing residents nearby.

“It is a fairly rectangular shaped piece of land within walking distance of the small parade of shops at the junction of Blackhalve Lane and Wood End Road, as well as the local shops at the centre of Wood End just a few minutes walk away. The site measures just over half-an-acre and is also relatively flat.

“There are other residential properties nearby, and to the east is open green belt looking towards Wolverhampton’s border with South Staffs. The principle of a residential development there has already been established by virtue of the granting of planning consent for a 54-bedroom nursing home in 2009,” said the statement.