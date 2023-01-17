Wolverhampton motorists face six months of traffic misery with closure of major route

The A460 Cannock Road will be shut to motorists between the junctions of Victoria Road and Bushbury Road.

Wolverhampton City Council used the Road Traffic Act to force the closure of the road to enable Severn Trent Water to carry out essential work, starting on Monday, January 30.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’re investing £2.3m in Wolverhampton making essential upgrades to the water network, that will see big benefits for our customers. This project will see those living in the area have a more reliable water supply, as we’re replacing aging water pipes with new ones, as older pipes are more likely to burst and cause problems.

“To do this safely, and to keep our engineers and others safe we are using traffic management in the area starting on Cannock Road, where we will be working in sections. We’re really sorry in advance for the disruption this will cause, but this work is essential in improving the water supply for everyone living in the area.”

A spokesman for Wolverhampton City Council said: “It is anticipated that the road closure order will be place until June 14, approximately.”

Lambert Road will also be closed in both directions at its junction with Cannock Road. A diversion will be put in place for the Cannock Road closure which will see vehicles using Victoria Road and Bushbury Roads, and visa versa. The Lambert Road diversion will be Mandale, Raynor, Bushbury and Victoria Roads.