Homes lose electricity and Molineux floodlights cut out as Wolves play Liverpool

Floodlights at Molineux flickered off in the first few minutes of tonight's FA Cup replay, preventing Wolves star Adama Traore from crossing the ball.

It comes as National Grid warned parts of the city – and Walsall – have been affected by a power cut.

What is going on at Molineux! Great chance within opening minute, Adama cross finds Ait-Nouri free in the box, and the lights go out!!! Not joking. Incredible. #wwfc — Liam Keen (@LiamKeen_Star) January 17, 2023

A spokesman for the company said: "Apologies, we are aware of a fault affecting #Walsall #Wolverhampton and are estimating to have the power restored by 8pm.

"We are currently fault switching to try and restore you sooner so you may see some brief interruptions whilst we carry this out."