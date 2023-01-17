Notification Settings

Homes lose electricity and Molineux floodlights cut out as Wolves play Liverpool

By Thomas Parkes

Parts of Wolverhampton including sections of Molineux have been left without electricity after a power cut - with the lights in the football stadium cutting out as Wolves clash with Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Floodlights at Molineux flickered off in the first few minutes of tonight's FA Cup replay, preventing Wolves star Adama Traore from crossing the ball.

It comes as National Grid warned parts of the city – and Walsall – have been affected by a power cut.

A spokesman for the company said: "Apologies, we are aware of a fault affecting #Walsall #Wolverhampton and are estimating to have the power restored by 8pm.

"We are currently fault switching to try and restore you sooner so you may see some brief interruptions whilst we carry this out."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

