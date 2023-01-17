Major plans to transform Heath Town baths in Wolverhampton backed by council chiefs

The Heath Town Baths

Proposals were submitted by Gaddu Associates to refurbish the Grade II-listed Heath Town Baths and library after a consultation was held in the area.

The firm is proposing the Tudor Road venue is used as a banqueting hall, day nursery, training and conference facilities alongside a community space.

Now planning approval and listed building consent has been granted, Gaddu Associates will take a long lease of the site and will be solely responsible for it after backing from Wolverhampton Council.

They will shortly be in occupation of the former library under license while the lease is completed, meaning that part of the building will benefit from a permanent presence and provide increased security generally around the site.

Pavan Gaddu, of Gaddu Associates, said: “We are delighted to secure planning permission. We have worked with Heathfield Park Community Action Network and the council to understand the needs of local people and now we can look forward to putting the building back to its former place at the heart of the Heath Town community.

“Our plans involve the restoration of the whole building and will respect the historic and architectural importance and innovation which was shown at the time of its construction.”

Councillor Stephen Simkins, deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy on Wolverhampton Council, said: "The much-loved Heath Town Baths and Library remain a priority for the Council and in particular the ward councillors.

“This is a major step towards bringing this historic building back into beneficial use for Heath Town and the wider city. The council recognises the importance of community assets such as this and we can now look forward to seeing Gaddu Associates make their vision a reality.”