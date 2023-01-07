Ukrainians in Wolverhampton mark annual Christmas tradition in defiance of Russia's continuing aggression

Ukrainians came together to mark the annual celebration

Around 90 people braved the bad weather to mark the festive occasion at the Particular Ukrainian Catholic Church, on Merridale Street West, on Saturday.

And there was a round of carol singing at various homes later on for people unable to attend the church service but still wanted to mark the annual event.

For some it was a mixture of emotions, with the usual heartfelt time of the year being put against a backdrop of continued aggression by Russian forces.

But it made the celebration more important with Mychajlo Fedyk saying it was important to celebrate their traditions with it being there "no matter what".

Mr Fedyk, who is a member of the Ukrainian church parish council and chairman of the Ukrainian Youth Association, said: "It was a wonderful service in the church and it was good to see people celebrating our Ukrainian Christmas. We've been going around the Ukrainian community carol singing as well, visiting a lot of our folk including those who couldn't make the church service.

"For us, the feeling is that Christmas is always here, no matter what, whatever the aggressors try. The Ukrainian people are so resilient, they will continue their traditions and this attack is an attack on our culture and ways. So we carry it on no matter how testing our conditions, because our God is with us through the good days and through the bad days of the war – carrying us through it."

He added there was a "lot at stake" and to see what was happening to friends and families in his home country tore his heart apart. "I've got cousins there on the frontline who are away from their families at Christmas," he said. "It's so difficult, but we are a resilient people and will not give in. No way."

Meanwhile Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered a ceasefire – dismissed by Kyiv officials as a ploy – which will last until midnight on Sunday local time, although reports have suggested a fire station in city of Kherson has been struck by Russian forces during the 36-hour ceasefire.