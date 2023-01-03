Wolverhampton residents reminded to apply for 2023 garden waste collection sticker

Purple bins are used for garden waste collections in Wolverhampton

The 2023 service for garden waste collections runs from February 13 to December 1, depending on collection dates, but residents will need an updated sticker to apply to their bins in order to have the garden waste collected.

Wolverhampton Council say on the website to allow 28 working days for delivery of the garden waste sticker, and any new customers signing up for the first time should also allow 28 working days for the delivery of the bin and sticker.

If residents do not sign up this year, then their purple bin(s) will not be emptied.

The cost of the sticker for 2023 is £38 per bin, the same as last year.

Those eligible for a concession will pay £19. If you decide to sign-up part-way through a year, the cost will still be £38 for the year.

The concession rate is for households who:

Receive the maximum Council Tax relief

Are exempt from Council Tax

Residents can pay for the garden waste service by credit or debit card, or sign-up by annual direct debit.