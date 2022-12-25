Ambulance boss thanks staff who are "under more pressure than ever before"

Ambulance chief Anthony Marsh

Anthony Marsh released a video message on Christmas morning wishing staff, many of whom who are working over the festive period, a happy Christmas.

He said: "I know that the last few years with Covid and the last few weeks have been really really difficult. The ambulance service in the Midlands and in across the country has never been under as much pressure as we are under now.

"It is right that in this time of year for me to say thank you, thank you for everything you have done for the last few years. I really hope although you are working today and over the Christmas period that all of you can spend some quality time with your loved ones. You rightly deserve a lovely time with those you love the most and with friends and family that love you.

"Can you also pass on to my personal thanks to those loved ones who provide you with the care, love and support throughout the year who help you to be the best you can be and help our patients and save lives."

He added: "When you go home from your shift please pass on my thanks to your loved ones."