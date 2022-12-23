'Hundreds' of drivers 'stuck in Wolverhampton car park for hours'

NCP Wulfrun car park. Photo: Google

A problem at NCP Wulfrun Centre car park in Wolverhampton has left drivers stuck inside the multi-storey car park for two-and-a-half hours, with others waiting "even longer".

Drivers also claimed they couldn't get through to the company that runs the car park.

One tweet posted at 4:24pm today read: "Along with hundreds of others I've been trapped in the Wulfrun Centre Car Park for over 2.5 hours. Any idea what's happening?"

Another read: "DO NOT use the @HelloNCP Wulfrun car park. I've been here for nearly two and a half hours, others have been stuck here for far more hours. NCP are not contactable at all."

@HelloNCP I am currently stuck on your wulfrun car park and have tried to contact you in multiple ways with no reply. There is a traffic jam and I would like comf that I will not be charged for time trying to get out — Rebecca Holmes-Mears (@Twinkwiley) December 23, 2022

@ExpressandStar Along with hundreds of others I've been trapped in the Wulfrun Centre Car Park for over 2.5 hours. Any idea what's happening? — Chris Cameron (@ChrisCameron57) December 23, 2022

It is not the first time drivers have been unable to leave. A similar incident happened in May last year, with one driver tweeting: "@HelloNCP please help. Stuck in Wulfrun car park. Nobody answers phone. What can I do? Please help."

Another driver complained of the same thing in 2018, saying they had been stuck for an hour and a half.