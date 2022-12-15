Final dates to deliver parcels with Evri and Royal Mail in time for Christmas

Final parcel delivery dates are coming up. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Royal Mail and Evri, previously known as Hermes, have both announced the final dates for customers to send their parcels in time for Christmas.

Evri offers a few different services for customers to use – most local newsagents and supermarkets allow customers to drop off their parcel and print off a label in store. The nearest parcel shops can be found by putting in your postcode here.

Another way to post a parcel is using their locker service – a booking needs to first be made online or on their app, which will then ask the sender to choose a locker location. Lockers are opened by scanning the sent to the sender, and the parcel is later collected by a courier. The nearest lockers can be found using the same link above, entering your postcode and selecting 'lockers'.

The third option is having a courier pick up the parcel from the senders address, which can be arranged on Evri's website here.

Evri last posting days

The last day to have a parcel collected from home by a courier is Saturday, December 17.

For standard delivery, the last day to post is Sunday, December 18 before 11am.

For next day delivery, post by Monday, December 19 before 11am.

Royal Mail last posting days