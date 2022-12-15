Bosses head to High Court in bid to stamp out street racing in the Black Country

The move, if successful, would prohibit people from participating in, attending, promoting, organising or publicising a street racing event – also known as car cruising.

It would be banned in Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall, with those breaching it facing two years' imprisonment, an unlimited fine or having arrests seized.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "We are pleased to be returning to the High Court in London on Tuesday to seek a temporary injunction against street racing in the Black Country.

“Street racing, also sometimes described as car cruising, is noisy, dangerous and illegal and some events have resulted in serious injuries and even death.

"The previous Black Country-wide injunction proved incredibly effective in reducing instances of street racing across the region. However, the problem has begun to return to our streets again since the original injunction expired.

“Since announcing our intention to seek a new injunction, we have been inundated with comments from residents and businesses whose lives are still being blighted by street racing, with evidence of dangerous driving, excessive noise, littering and people and vehicles obstructing highways and properties. These have helped us build what we believe to be an overwhelming case for an interim injunction to prevent street racing across our region.

"It is important that the authorities have the powers they need to crack down on street racing as and when it occurs and so we are naturally hopeful that we can secure interim injunctive relief as soon as possible."

For the purposes of the application, street racing is defined as the act of drivers of cars, motorbikes or quad-bikes meeting to race or show off in their vehicles.

A fixed-term injunction had previously been in force in the Black Country between 2015 and 2021, and helped dramatically reduce instances of street racing across the region in that time.

The new application is being led by Wolverhampton Council on behalf of the four Black Country borough councils and West Midlands Police. It will be heard by The Honourable Mrs Justice Hill at The Royal Courts of Justice Strand, London, on Tuesday, December 20, at 10.30am.

People are invited to submit comments and observations regarding street racing and the application for the interim injunction by emailing litigation@wolverhampton.gov.uk. Evidence may be used in court.