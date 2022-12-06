Comedian Bobby Davro gets engaged to daughter of Wolves legend

Bobby Davro with Vicky Wright. Photo: Bobby Davro

Vicky Wright – and her soon-to-be husband – shared the news on social media and revealed they had been inundated with around 3,000 or so messages.

It is understood an engagement party was held at a pub in Surrey, with the comedian pulling out all the stops for the bash including cake and balloons.

And the comic even played a special video message from a host of his showbiz pals including Lee Mead and Sir Cliff Richards, according to reports.

The soon-to-be-newlyweds, who are expected to get married next year, have been dating on and off for 12 years. They had known each-other for various years, with Vicky having been a member of the group Little Foxes which had performed with him.

And romance blossomed when they both found themselves single, with the comedian calling his relationship with Vicky – daughter of Ironbridge-born Billy – "a godsend".