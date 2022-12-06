Comedian Bobby Davro gets engaged to daughter of Wolves legend

Vicky Wright – and her soon-to-be husband – shared the news on social media and revealed they had been inundated with around 3,000 or so messages.
It is understood an engagement party was held at a pub in Surrey, with the comedian pulling out all the stops for the bash including cake and balloons.
And the comic even played a special video message from a host of his showbiz pals including Lee Mead and Sir Cliff Richards, according to reports.
The soon-to-be-newlyweds, who are expected to get married next year, have been dating on and off for 12 years. They had known each-other for various years, with Vicky having been a member of the group Little Foxes which had performed with him.
And romance blossomed when they both found themselves single, with the comedian calling his relationship with Vicky – daughter of Ironbridge-born Billy – "a godsend".
She posted on social media: "Nearly 3,000 messages ..! Overwhelmed and we thank EVERY SINGLE one of you," whilst Bobby posted: "So the news is out! It's official! I'm finally engaged to the love of my life! and we have never been happier. Thanks to all those who have sent messages of love and congratulations."