Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Comedian Bobby Davro gets engaged to daughter of Wolves legend

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The daughter of Wolves legend Billy Wright has been left "overwhelmed" with messages of support after she got engaged to comedian Bobby Davro.

Bobby Davro with Vicky Wright. Photo: Bobby Davro
Bobby Davro with Vicky Wright. Photo: Bobby Davro

Vicky Wright – and her soon-to-be husband – shared the news on social media and revealed they had been inundated with around 3,000 or so messages.

It is understood an engagement party was held at a pub in Surrey, with the comedian pulling out all the stops for the bash including cake and balloons.

And the comic even played a special video message from a host of his showbiz pals including Lee Mead and Sir Cliff Richards, according to reports.

The soon-to-be-newlyweds, who are expected to get married next year, have been dating on and off for 12 years. They had known each-other for various years, with Vicky having been a member of the group Little Foxes which had performed with him.

And romance blossomed when they both found themselves single, with the comedian calling his relationship with Vicky – daughter of Ironbridge-born Billy – "a godsend".

She posted on social media: "Nearly 3,000 messages ..! Overwhelmed and we thank EVERY SINGLE one of you," whilst Bobby posted: "So the news is out! It's official! I'm finally engaged to the love of my life! and we have never been happier. Thanks to all those who have sent messages of love and congratulations."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News