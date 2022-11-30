Wolverhampton hospital gets festive as reindeer visit and special guest turns on Christmas lights

Pictured from left, Anna Strasser, Richard Dawes and Tanya Taylor

Reindeer George and Mistletoe greeted patients at the hospital on Wednesday and paid a special visit to the children's ward.

Meanwhile, patients were also visited by Father Christmas and the hospital held a festive fair before ex-Wolves captain Karl Henry, helped by young fundraisers Logan Munday and Alfie Hinks, switched on the Christmas lights.

Karl Henry, the ex-Wolves captain, with Logan Munday and Alfie Hinks

Organised by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity, visitors were treated to a host of seasonal stalls and the trust’s choir, The RWT Singers, serenaded the crowd with Christmas songs and carols around the tree.

Seven-year-old Riley Weaver-Harrison is battling leukaemia and spends a lot of time on the children’s ward but was excited to make his way to the garden to see Santa and his reindeer.

Riley’s mum, Sara Weaver-Harrison said: “It’s brilliant to have Santa and his reindeers here today. It’s definitely brought a smile to his face.”

Elinor Cole (left) and Lindsey Goodall from the NHS trust charity

Jessica Mayo, from Wolverhampton, is mum to three-year-old Zara Moyo who was on the children’s ward for some allergy tests.

She said: “Zara was so excited to meet the reindeer – she hasn’t stopped talking about them since. It’s a great experience, especially for the children who are here for a long period of time.”

Amanda Winwood, charity development manager, said: “The RWT Charity strives to go above and beyond to improve patient experiences, and what better time of year is there than the festive period to bring about some cheer to patients, families and staff members.

Omodara Busari (left) and Toyin Olu-Adeniran

“Thank you to everyone who came and supported us during the Christmas fair – it was definitely a day to remember.”

Karl Henry added: “It’s an absolute privilege to be asked to turn on the Christmas tree lights – especially with such fantastic young fundraisers by my side.

"I was born here at the hospital and received lots of treatment here over the years for asthma. I’m delighted to be able to support the charity team and be here at this wonderful event.”