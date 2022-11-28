Notification Settings

Three-bedroom house on the market for just £39,000 - but desperately needs a makeover

By Lauren HillWolverhampton

A three-bedroom property in Wolverhampton can be yours for £39,000 if you want to put the work in – and there is a lot that needs to be done.

Picture: Zoopla
Picture: Zoopla

The semi-detached house on Skidmore Avenue is listed on Zoopla by Bond Wolfe for an unbelievable price, but desperately requires some TLC.

The property is currently empty and though the agency could not confirm how long it has been since someone lived there, one could safely assume it has been a long time.

The home needs a lot of work. Photo: Bond Wolfe
The hall and stairs. Photo: Bond Wolfe

Though it currently looks uninhabitable, the property would make for an interesting renovation project, and is in a prime location for primary schools, with two schools just 0.3 miles away.

On the ground floor, the hallways leads to a reception/lounge room, kitchen and toilet, with a lobby and storage at the back of the house. On the first floor, the landing leads to three bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a front and back lawn with driveway parking.

The back garden. Photo: Bond Wolfe

The listing reads: "The property benefits from having a gas fired central heating system, the majority of the windows are double glazed units however the property is in need of improvement works throughout."

Anyone interested in viewing the house can attend one of the pre-booked viewing schedules which are being held on:

Thursday, December 1 - 1pm-1.15pm

Tuesday, December 6 - 11.45am-12pm

Thursday, December 8 - 1pm-1.15pm

Monday, December 12 - 11.45am-12pm

Bond Wolfe has advised people planning to attend: "Please note the appointments listed are pre-booked so there is no need to book in prior to attending."

The kitchen. Photo: Bond Wolfe
The bathroom. Photo: Bond Wolfe

The property will be sold at auction on Wednesday, December 14. The auction will be live-streamed and anyone interested must pre-register to bed via the Bond Wolfe website, with remote bidding online, by telephone or proxy

The auctioneer adds: "Please note no offers will be considered prior to the Auction Sale."

For more information visit Zoopla.co.uk.

