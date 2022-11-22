Notification Settings

Massive haul of sports memorabilia and history going under the hammer next week

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Midland sports fans have the chance to own a piece of history with a tranche of memorabilia up for auction next week.

An FA Cup Final ticket from 1931

Midlands Sports Auctions are holding the three day auction between Sunday November 27 and Tuesday, November 29 and have listed the 2,500 items for sale online.

West Bromwich Albion fans will be interested in an original ticket from the 1931 FA Cup final when the Baggies beat Birmingham to lift the cup.

Tim Beddow, from Midlands Sports Auctions, said: "This ticket is one of the most interesting lots we have in the auction for many reasons.

"Obviously it is important because the Baggies won the FA Cup but they beat Birmingham. However, it was not Birmingham City FC they beat but Birmingham, the City in Birmingham City was only added in the 1940s.

"We try to have three or four auctions a year but this is by far the biggest because it is so close to Christmas and there are thousands of lots, all of which would make a great present for someone.

"We are holding the auction over three days which shows how big the event is."

There are also rare Wolverhampton Wanderers programmes on sale including one from 1967 United Soccer Association competition in which Aberdeen were called Washington Whips and the Old Gold were called Los Angeles Wolves.

Tim added: "There is something for every sports fan from rugby to American football and pieces of history from the Midlands biggest sporting clubs."

For more information about the auction visit www.midlandsportsauctions.co.uk or ring Tim Beddow on 0121 421 7117.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

