Wolverhampton University professor named as one of the world's most important researchers after Covid study

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

A University of Wolverhampton professor has been named as one of the most important researchers in the world.

Professor Michael Thelwall

Professor of Data Science Michael Thelwall has been included on Clarivate’s annual Highly Cited Researchers 2022 list for the sixth year in a row.

Professor Thelwall was recognised following his research on Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy on English-language Twitter.

Michael and his team carried out an investigation into why people may use Twitter to voice their views about being reluctant to take the Covid vaccine.

The research team found that whilst conspiracy theorists were common, there were many that used the platform to express worries and concerns about the vaccination.

Michael Thelwall, Head of the Statistical Cybermetrics Research Group at the University, said: "I’m honoured to be recognized once again for my research in collaboration with my colleagues.

“This is welcome recognition of the research conducted at the University of Wolverhampton. We, in the Statistical Cyber-metrics and Research Evaluation Group, made a special effort to rapidly investigate public reactions to Covid-19 from the start of the pandemic to try to inform the reaction to it.

“We now plan to address new challenges with artificial intelligence solving business problems."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

