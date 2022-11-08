West Midlands Metro services back in action following day of signal faults

West Midlands Metro trams couldn't reach Wolverhampton St George's

Signal failure on Monday at The Royal meant trams to and from Birmingham could not run between Priestfield and Wolverhampton St George's.

Tickets were accepted on the 79 National Express bus to get passengers into the city amid strike action – which led to the services being reduced.

The issue was first announced at 8.20am on Monday and it was resolved on Tuesday at around 10am after the morning's busy rush hour period.

A statement posted on social media on Tuesday said: "Trams are now able to run between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull St. There may be slight delays while service is resumed."