West Midlands Metro services back in action following day of signal faults

By Thomas Parkes

West Midlands Metro services are back in action after a signal failure on the route meant no trams into Wolverhampton city centre for a day.

West Midlands Metro trams couldn't reach Wolverhampton St George's

Signal failure on Monday at The Royal meant trams to and from Birmingham could not run between Priestfield and Wolverhampton St George's.

Tickets were accepted on the 79 National Express bus to get passengers into the city amid strike action – which led to the services being reduced.

The issue was first announced at 8.20am on Monday and it was resolved on Tuesday at around 10am after the morning's busy rush hour period.

A statement posted on social media on Tuesday said: "Trams are now able to run between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull St. There may be slight delays while service is resumed."

The trams did not run on the full route – to Edgbaston Village – due to the industrial action taking place, with the route expected to be up-and-running again on Wednesday prior to further strike action on Thursday and Saturday.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

