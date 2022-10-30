Wolverhampton and Birmingham among hardest places in UK to pass driving tests

Learner drivers pass less tests in Wolverhampton

The city has the eight lowest pass rate, just 36.7 per cent compared to 87.1 per cent pass rate in Lochaber, Scotland, which has the highest pass rate.

Sutton Coldfield and Kingstanding, both in Birmingham, are both in the top ten lowest pass rates making the Midlands as whole a tough place to pass a test.

Despite the number of tests taken rising by 252 per cent to 1.5 million, nearing a return to pre-pandemic levels, there has been a noticeable increase in the failure rate of tests too.

James Armstrong, CEO of learner driver insurer Veygo said: “There are dramatic differences in pass rates across areas of the UK.

"London, Birmingham and Wolverhampton have been the most difficult places for learners to pass a test in the last year, with test centres in these areas both featuring heavily in the lowest pass rate list. This in part may be due to the busy city locations and more users on the road at the time of the tests than the quieter Scottish locations.

“Before booking your driving test we recommend that students check the pass rates of their local test centres to give an indication of success. Some areas are naturally more difficult for taking your driving test due to the roads being busier or more difficult obstacles to navigate, such as roundabouts."

He added: "There are various ways to increase your chances of passing, including practicing outside of lessons; our research revealed that of those who did this, 65 per cent passed first time.

"Taking a test for the first time, or as a younger driver can have a lot of pressure, particularly when it has been on hold during the pandemic or a lot is riding on it. More pressure is likely to induce stress and anxiety, and increase the chances of failing, so it’s important to prepare and make sure you are ready for your test if you want to avoid failing or the costs of retaking. Seek advice on passing your driving test to make sure you are ready.