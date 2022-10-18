Memory Café member Margaret Nash, aged 84, is joined by Stuart Richmond, President of Bilston and Willenhall Lions Club, and Councillor Linda Leach, to officially open the Bilston Memory Café.

The dementia support group, which operates in Wolverhampton, will meet on the second Tuesday of every month at Bilston Sports and Social Club, on Wellington Road, between 12pm and 2pm.

The new cafe will see dementia patients, as well as their families, meet up for a few hours of drink, food, games and a chance to meet other people who are dealing with the disease.

Councillor Linda Leach, the City of Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for adult services said: "We have a number of memory cafes operating throughout Wolverhampton and I was delighted to be able to help officially open our newest one at Bilston Sports and Social Club.

"This will offer people living with dementia, and their families and carers, a couple of hours of light relief, a chance to play some games, meet other people and have a cuppa."

The Councillor was joined at the official opening last Tuesday by Stuart Richmond from Bilston and Willenhall Lions Club, and Lee Allen from the Alzheimer's Society.

Ms Leach continued: "I'd like to thank Stuart and members of the Lions Club and volunteers for making this new cafe possible.

"I would encourage as many people living with dementia, and family members and carers, to come along to the Memory Cafe at Bilston Sports and Social Club."