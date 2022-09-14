Notification Settings

Sainsbury's Restaurant Hub in Wolverhampton opening tomorrow - with special offers

By Sunil Midda

The new Sainsbury's Restaurant Hub in Wolverhampton will be officially opening on Thursday.

The new venture between the supermarket and Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) is bringing a host of popular high street names to the Wolverhampton St Mark's store on Raglan Street.

It is the third Sainsbury's Restaurant Hub to open nationwide after Selly Oak, Birmingham and Sydenham, London.

Caffe Carluccio's, Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK), Slim Chickens, Ed's Easy Diner and, in collaboration with Deep Blue Restaurants, Harry Ramsdens, are the restaurants opening at the supermarket.

The Raglan Street store will have capacity for up to 130 diners as well as takeaway or delivery options.

The Restaurant Hub is a transformation on the store's cafes that were previously in place after 200 were closed earlier this year.

As the country is currently in a period of mourning due to the death of the Queen last week, the opening of the Restaurant Hub will be a 'soft launch' rather than a large ceremony.

To mark the opening, special offers have been put in place for customers, they are:

Caffe Carluccio’s

• Delicious Danish pastry & any hot beverage for £4.25

• Afternoon tea at Carluccio’s, consisting of tea and scone with jam & clotted cream, for £4.25

• Customers can choose any sandwich & crisps and get a bottled drink for just £1.00

• A tasty breakfast roll & and hot beverage for £4.95 (available until 10.30am every day)

• Carluccio’s hot beverage collector card allows customers to buy 8 hot beverages and get the 9th free – customers can collect instore at Caffe Carluccio’s

Gourmet Burger Kitchen

• Burger, fries & drink for just £10.00

Harry Ramsdens

• Two fish, chips & mushy peas for £12.00 (available Monday to Thursday after 4pm)

• Club 60 deal: small fish, fries and pudding for just £8.99

