Calls made for long-lasting tribute to long-standing Wolverhampton councillor

Councillor Paddy Bradley (centre) in 2012

Paddy Bradley, who became a councillor for Penn in 1972 and served her ward and town for around 39 years, passed away on June 23 at the age of 85.

She held various roles including leader of the Conservatives and deputy mayor before being made an Honorary Alderman of the council back in 2012.

And now calls have been made to provide her with a "lasting legacy" in the city by deputy leader of the Conservative Group Councillor Simon Bennett.

The Bushbury North representative, who will be tabling a motion at a council meeting next week, said: "Paddy was a councillor for (around) 40 years and we're looking to ensure there's a lasting legacy for her.

"They've done it in the past for other councillors, for example Elias Mattu – when he sadly passed away they named a road after him – and we want something permanent like that, and I don't think anyone from either side would take it away from her.

"She was a very strong, independent woman, who was very thoughtful. She would do her research and always knew what position she wanted to take on things – she was so helpful to many councillors, like myself, who were coming through and was a great fountain of knowledge and a great supporter of many of my colleagues."

Conservative Group leader Councillor Wendy Thompson previously hailed the former councillor's sense of humour and determination – saying she often "had us laughing out loud in council meetings when she was taking part".