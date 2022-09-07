Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Royal Mail workers to strike outside Wolverhampton depot

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Royal Mail workers will be launching a fresh strike tomorrow and Friday in a dispute over pay, which threatens disruption to deliveries.

Postal workers on strike at Royal Mail sorting office, Sun Street, Wolverhampton in August
Postal workers on strike at Royal Mail sorting office, Sun Street, Wolverhampton in August

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said 115,000 of its members will walk out in protest against an “imposed” two per cent pay rise.

Picket lines will be mounted outside delivery and sorting offices, including outside Sun Street Depot in Wolverhampton.

Mail customers are being warned there is a prospect of further industrial action if the deadlock is not broken.

The union said its members face a “dramatic” reduction in living standards because of the soaring rate of inflation.

Royal Mail has apologised to customers and said it was doing all it can to minimise any delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News