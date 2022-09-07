Royal Mail workers to strike outside Wolverhampton depot

Postal workers on strike at Royal Mail sorting office, Sun Street, Wolverhampton in August

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said 115,000 of its members will walk out in protest against an “imposed” two per cent pay rise.

Picket lines will be mounted outside delivery and sorting offices, including outside Sun Street Depot in Wolverhampton.

Mail customers are being warned there is a prospect of further industrial action if the deadlock is not broken.

The union said its members face a “dramatic” reduction in living standards because of the soaring rate of inflation.