Wolverhampton woman who won £10K a month for 30 years splits with partner a year after win

Laura and Karl celebrate their win in March 2021. (Camelot/PA)

The lottery-winning couple landed the top prize in the National Lottery's Set for Life draw on March 1, 2021 - totalling £3.6 million split over 30 years.

Miss Hoyle, who was previously from Wolverhampton, sold her home in the city after being let go from her job and moved in with Mr Stevens in his home in Hucknall near Nottingham.

At the time of winning, the couple were ecstatic at their lotto success and spoke about their future plans, but now Mr Stevens has said that Miss Hoyle has "dumped him", and snubbed him from the winnings.

Despite their celebratory photos with a novelty cheque having both their names on, the winnings are paid to Miss Hoyle as the ticket was bought from her National Lottery account.

A video on YouTube captured the moment Laura found out about her win in a phone call with Camelot.

The Sun reported that Mr Stevens argued he should be given a share of the winnings after the split, but Camelot has said that all Lotto wins are paid to an individual, even in a syndicate, and the winning account was hers.

Mr Stevens, an engineer, said his ex had told him the pair would 'live the life of Riley' if they won but 'now she's gone'.

He added: "She pulled the plug and took everything. She even wants our two dogs."

Laura Hoyle and Kirk Stevens

According to Mr Stevens, he had been letting Miss Hoyle live with him for free as he 'didn't expect her to pay rent' with the agreement that she would be the one to pay £25 a week for lottery tickets.

Speaking a year after their success, Laura shared about how she felt, she said: "It still hasn’t really sunk in. I say that, yet I immediately quit my job and I’m doing stuff I normally wouldn’t have been able to do. I guess it’s all still surreal.

“I am so chilled about everything now, very relaxed and that is what the win has done for me.