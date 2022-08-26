Notification Settings

WHSmith set to return to Wolverhampton city centre

By Thomas Parkes

A well-known brand is set to return to Wolverhampton city centre once its application for a premises licence is backed by council bosses.

Stock image of a WHSmith store
Stock image of a WHSmith store

WHSmith, which was once a part of the old railway station which was torn down, will open up at a spot inside the city's new station.

It will be situated near to the new Co-op store which opened in July, and represents a return to the city centre after the station redevelopment.

The previous store was situated directly ahead of the original entrance and near to the ticket offices, just off Platform One.

WHSmith's Mander Centre store in the city centre shut in July 2013 with the loss of 20 jobs. It still has a branch at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

