From Argentina with love– Meet the Wolves superfan from Buenos Aires

Federico Algañaraz is a Wolves superfan and lives more than 6,900 miles away from Molineux

Towns, cities, and countries unite to support their team, through thick and thin, with an unwavering sense of loyalty.

And devotion to a team can surpass borders – such is the case with Federico Algañaraz. Federico is a die-hard Wolves fan, despite living over 6,900 miles away from Molineux.

The 29-year-old from Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, became entranced by the English football club during the pandemic, when he was wrestling with his own personal challenges.

Federico said: "My passion started not long ago, when I got tired of the violence on the Argentine pitches, and the lack of inclusion of people who are different.

"I hate violence and I found the quietness (with exceptions, of course), of the Premier League, quite captivating.

"The year 2020 made significant changes in my life with the difficulties brought about to autistic people with the then-incoming Covid-19 pandemic, so I began researching lesser-known clubs of England, because I have never been keen on giant teams. I like humility and sacrifice, and that's what I found in Wolves."

Wolves first caught Federico's attention when he saw the club's then-goal keeper, Rui Patricio, giving his coat to a freezing cold child who was acting as a mascot for the game.

And after watching Wolves bravely battle Liverpool, losing by a slim margin of 2-1, Federico knew he had found his club.

"That's when I said, this is my team. I read every biography of players and began intensely following the team," Federico said.

"That said, I must admit that I don't understand much of the strategy. I never liked sports much and I don't actually play any sport.

"I just like to watch good games. From Argentina winning Copa América in 2021, to any good defeat or victory, or a boring 0-0 tie at Wolves, I've learned to appreciate the game beyond the result."

But perhaps the biggest source of affection for Federico was when captain Conor Coady wore rainbow laces as a show of support for Pride.

As Coady prepares to bid farewell to the Midlands club, Federico wants to express his thanks to the Wolves skipper for everything he has done at Molineux.

He said: "I got the sad news for Wolves that Mr Coady is leaving. Saying it is sad news would be selfish, as you, Mr Coady, continue to marvel England and many in this world with your talent on and off the pitch.

"I want to thank you for your sacrifice for Wolves. We will miss your skills and teamsmanship, which strengthened us all.

"And thank you for your open mind, which helped everybody feel welcome at Wolves."

News of Federico's passion for the team has even reached Molineux, and a spokesperson for the club said: "It is always fantastic to hear how our amazing club has touched and inspired supporters across the globe, and we are thrilled to have Federico as part of our pack!"

Feeling like part of a team is the reason why football has endured as such an important part of our cultural consciousness, and Federico is a member of the Wolves pack, despite being nearly 7,000 miles away from the ground.

The 29-year-old concluded: "Thank you Wolves, thank you players, fans, club, and community, and Mr Coady - a special thanks for making me feel included.