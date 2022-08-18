Charter vintage Intercity service offers passengers first class from London to Wolverhampton £60 cheaper than 2022 prices

Rolling back the years

A Friday charter Intercity service will have all first class carriages and be powered by the classic 1960s built England Electric locomotive rattling along the tracks at 110mph.

Tickets for the service are £75 whereas a first class ticket from Euston to Wolverhampton using Avanti West Coast can cost as much as £132.

A spokesman for Locomotive Intercity Limited said: "We are pleased to announce a new charter train service operating into and from London Euston commencing on the August 109 and running every Friday during August and into September.

A 2.29pm eparture from Crewe Station will run non-stop to London Euston, arriving 4.12pm. The return service will depart London Euston at 5.27pm, calling at Birmingham International, Birmingham New Street, Wolverhampton (7.14pm), Stafford, (7.40pm) and then on to Crewe, Wilmslow and arriving into Manchester Piccadilly at 8.45pm.

"This special charter service will run at 110 mph using Electric Locomotives and all first-class air-conditioned coaches with comfortable seats, tables and 240V power points. Two buffet cars are available on board, serving teas, coffees, snacks and alcoholic beverages."

"If you are looking to head north from London on a Friday afternoon, this charter train can take you there in comfort and style without the stress of normal rail services.

"Tickets are limited and affordable at £75 per passenger, so book early to avoid missing out."

Rail enthusiast Natasha Gayle told the Express and Star: "I loved the old Intercity days, it was a time before everyone was listening to mobile phones or tablets, and before there was a 100 different rail companies charging 100 different prices. I would definitely let the old train take the strain instead of being in a packed new train which will probably late and cost a lot more."

The Sir William Stainer FRS will be powering the train from Euston, built in 1965 by English Electric, it was converted and with the iconic Intercity Swift logo was the first preserved AC electric locomotive to operate on the main line in March 2007.