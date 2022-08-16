'Wolves aren't Birmingham!' Sky Sports presenter makes blunder when discussing Nunes transfer

Matheus Nunes playing against Wolves

Presenter Adam Hunt made the blunder when discussing Wolves agreeing a club-record deal for Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting.

When discussing the transfer, he said: "It wasn't just Wolves who were after him, West Ham had also been in for the Portugal international with the manager David Moyes revealing last week that the player didn't want to come.

"So he prefers Birmingham to East London."

That last sentence saying incoming Nunes "prefers Birmingham to East London" caused the video to spread far and wide and it now has more than 300,000 views with hundreds of replies pointing out that Wolverhampton is in fact not in Birmingham.

One person on Twitter replied: "Tell me you've never been to the West Midlands without telling me you've never been to the West Midlands. Wolves aren't Birmingham mate."

Another added: "Oh yes, Birmingham because that’s where Wolverhampton Wanderers play."

Birmingham club? It's Wolverhampton Wanderers. The clue is in the name 🤣🤣 — Saw3o (@sawbo05) August 16, 2022

Not only did football fans make fun of the blunder, but pizza takeaway company Dominos Pizza UK weighed in and quote tweeted the Sky Sports News video saying: "For the avoidance of doubt, our Birmingham stores are in Birmingham, not Wolverhampton."

However, one Twitter user then replied to the Dominos Pizza UK pointing out that their Wednesbury store is called Dominos Pizza-Birmingham-Wednesbury even though the store is not in Birmingham.