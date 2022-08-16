Wednesfield man admits stealing police uniform 'was stupid thing to do' as he gets 40 hours community service

Yobs fooling around in police uniforms after the disorder

Connor Smith pleaded guilty to vehicle interference and possession of police uniform today at Dudley Magistrates Court.

Appearing without representation the 28-year-old from Gough Avenue, Wednesfield, was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 40 hours unpaid work.

He was also fined £50 for the possession of the police jacket, £20 compensation to West Midlands Police, a £114 victim surcharge and £135 costs.

On July 20 in Ruskin Road more than 50 people were involved in the disorder, which saw four police officers injured, three vehicles damaged and items of uniform stolen from one of the police vehicles.

Videos of the disorder spread across social media including a Snapchat showing Smith in a police jacket. Smith also smashed the windows of a police van which put it out of action.

He told the court: "I found the uniform on the floor and thought it would be funny to video myself, I can see now that was a stupid thing to do.

"I left it where I found it."