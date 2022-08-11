Wolverhampton bus station holding open day this weekend

Fallings Park bus garage

People can get an exclusive insight into an operational bus garage this Sunday between 10am and 4pm.

All proceeds taken on the day will be donated to the garage’s chosen charity, The Haven Wolverhampton. The Haven supports women and children who have been subjected to domestic abuse and homelessness.

Senior operations manager said: "We are so excited to be back opening our doors to the public at our Wolverhampton garage open day this Sunday.

"The day is set to be lots of fun with visitors enjoying a display of heritage buses and enthusiast stores, food stalls and garage tours, as well as bus wash rides and live music from Dicky Dodd.

"A free shuttle bus will be running from Wolverhampton Bus Station to our garage at Park Lane. Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy the day with us and help support The Haven, too.”

Fundraising manager at The Haven Jade Secker said: "We are delighted to have partnered with National Express West Midlands and are extremely grateful that they have chosen to donate all proceeds to support vulnerable women and children in our shared community."

As part of the local charity partnership, National Express West Midlands’ Wolverhampton garage is also providing a free bus trip each month to allow women and children to attend various day trips together across the Midlands.

Jade added: "One of our main roles is empowering women and children to help them regain their independence and to spend quality time together, rebuilding broken bonds and creating new, happy memories. Travel to trips and experiences can be difficult, so we are really grateful that National Express West Midlands has offered to help us.”

The Haven Wolverhampton will be joining National Express West Midlands at their garage open day this weekend.