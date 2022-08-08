Wolverhampton's traveller transit camp unused almost one year after opening.

The controversial travellers site off Gorsebrook Road in Wolverhampton, which is yet to be used

Wolverhampton Council opened the site on Gorsebrook Road in September 2021 in the face of mass opposition from residents.

But it has remained empty ever since despite incursions taking place at sites including East Park.

The site – known as a negotiated stopping point (NSP) – was budgeted at £1m but is believed to have cost less. It has space for 13 caravans plus vehicles.

It is open to travellers evicted from illegal camps, who can stay for up to 14 days at a cost of £100 per week and a £250 deposit.

Bosses from councils across the region insist transit sites provide long-term savings as they drastically reduce clean up costs.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s environment chief, said the council took the issue of unauthorised encampments “very seriously”.

“The creation of our NSP in Gorsebrook Road gives members of those encampments a choice when they come to the city," he said.

“While it has not yet been used, it is an option we have to deter unauthorised encampments.

"Should anyone coming into the city choose not to stay at the NSP and instead decide to set up an unauthorised encampment, then council officers will take the appropriate actions.”

The city’s opposition Tory leader, Councillor Wendy Thompson, said: “This site was not wanted by the local community and it does not seem to be wanted by the travelling community either.

"It cost an awful lot and looks like a total waste of money.”

Sandwell Council’s transit site at Boulton Road, Smethwick – which cost £200,000 and opened in 2017 – has been used once in the past year for 12 days.