Travellers ordered to leave field in Wolverhampton by officials

By Thomas Parkes
Wolverhampton

A group of travellers have been ordered to leave a field in Wolverhampton on Friday morning after a visit from police and council officers.

A stock image of travellers' caravans.
Caravans arrived on the space near Redhurst Drive earlier this week, with the number having "significantly reduced" before the officials' visit.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Private bailiffs, West Midlands Police and the city council visited the site (on Wednesday) and found the number of vehicles has significantly reduced, there was no damage or anti-social behaviour and the site was in a clean and tidy condition.

"The remaining occupants have been ordered to vacate the site by Friday morning at the latest and council staff and police will continue to monitor the situation in the meantime."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

