Travellers ordered to leave field in Wolverhampton by officials

A stock image of travellers' caravans.

Caravans arrived on the space near Redhurst Drive earlier this week, with the number having "significantly reduced" before the officials' visit.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Private bailiffs, West Midlands Police and the city council visited the site (on Wednesday) and found the number of vehicles has significantly reduced, there was no damage or anti-social behaviour and the site was in a clean and tidy condition.