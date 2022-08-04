Travellers ordered to leave field in Wolverhampton by officials

Caravans arrived on the space near Redhurst Drive earlier this week, with the number having "significantly reduced" before the officials' visit.
A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Private bailiffs, West Midlands Police and the city council visited the site (on Wednesday) and found the number of vehicles has significantly reduced, there was no damage or anti-social behaviour and the site was in a clean and tidy condition.
"The remaining occupants have been ordered to vacate the site by Friday morning at the latest and council staff and police will continue to monitor the situation in the meantime."