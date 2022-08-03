Final details announced for festival site as time trial arrives

Market Square will host the festival site, with spectators able to see the riders go by

The Wolverhampton Festival Site at Old Market Square will be open from 9.30am to 6pm for a day of activities as the cycling time trial passes through.

Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the excitement of live sport as cyclists zoom through Old Market Square or grab a seat, soak up the electric atmosphere and watch all the action on the big screen.

There will be interviews with sporting stars such as Kinga Ingram who graduated from the British Cycling Junior Academy in 2021 and joins Storey Racing for her second full season.

Wolverhampton’s own Commonwealth Games gold medallist Hugh Porter MBE will also be offering his thoughts on the Time Trials as well as revealing facts about what happens during the race.

There will be live music from Hit the Dhol and Copicats, a dance performance by Flexus Dance Collective, and a showing of the Beverley Bennett film showcase: Nation’s Finest, Putting Down Roots & Birthing.

There will also be ‘have a go’ cycling activities, information stands, a great range of food and beverages, face painting, children’s rides and a live screen to catch all the action from the event.

To support access to the city, a free park and ride service will run from the city’s racecourse to Wulfruna Street, operating at 15-minute intervals from 7.30am to 7.30pm.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for City Environment and Climate Change, said: “There are just hours to go before Wolverhampton welcomes the Commonwealth Games Cycling Time Trials which will be a hugely historic day for the city.

“If you couldn’t get tickets to the main event, that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the day.

"I’d encourage you all to take advantage of the free park and ride service running from the racecourse to Wulfruna Street and get yourself down to Old Market Square where you can watch all the action for free at our Festival Site.

“With ‘have a go’ activities, sporting commentary, live entertainment and now the introduction of a virtual reality experience, cycling heritage displays and a free breakfast bap for the first 150 guests, this is the perfect day out for all the family to enjoy.”