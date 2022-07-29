New KFC restaurant planned for city centre

The former dessert shop in Queen Street that KFC bosses are hoping to convert. Photo: Beamish Planning Consultancy

The premises targeted by KFC, which was formerly Icestone Gelato food and coffee house in Queen Street, has been vacant for some time and company bosses Tahir Group have now submitted a planning application to the council.

In a statement to planners acting on behalf of the applicants, Adam Beamish of Nottingham-based Beamish Consultancy, said the proposed new KFC would create approximately 20 full-time and ten part-time jobs.

“The property is currently vacant, having most recently traded as an ice cream/dessert shop – Icestone Gelato. The adjoining premises comprises a bakery, whilst the adjoining premises was most recently in use as a travel agent,” he said.

“The proposed mixed restaurant and hot food takeaway would contribute positively to the vitality and viability of Wolverhampton city centre – particularly the evening economy, given that many retail premises close after 5-6pm, and the change of use will also generate significant employment benefits.

“This part of Queen Street is pedestrianised and there are a number of litter bins and benches immediately at the front, as well as several on-street cycle hoops. The nearest bus stops are on Market Street, within walking distance and the bus and railway station are also close by,” he added.