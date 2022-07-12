Notification Settings

Travellers on Wolverhampton park start break agreement to leave

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonPublished:

A group of travellers who set up an unauthorised encampment on a popular park in Wolverhampton remain on site despite agreeing to leave.

Carvans and other vehicles have been spotted at East Park. Photo: David Evans

Traveller caravans and "numerous" cars and vans were spotted on the football pitches at East Park on Sunday night.

Some of the group have since left, and the rest were expected to leave the encampment by 3pm on Tuesday.

However eight caravans have remained on the site, prompting council bosses promising to engage bailiffs should they remain over night.

Wolverhampton Council says there have been no reports of significant damage, but a full inspection has yet to be carried out.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Council said: "Eight caravans currently remain on site following the departure of seven yesterday.

"The council will now engage bailiffs and if the occupants remain overnight, we will aim to take back possession tomorrow morning.

"At present, we have no reports of significant damage, but we are unable to fully inspect the area of land that has been occupied."

