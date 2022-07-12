Nearly 40% of children are living in poverty in Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton after rise in last five years

Undated file photo of money. The Scottish Government has been urged to offer more coronavirus support to companies with multiple properties. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday April 5, 2020. A letter from Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing to Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton states firms with more than one business premises will not be able to apply for funding for each property. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Scotland Business. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

New figures released today reveal the number of children living in poverty across the West Midlands rose considerable in during the pandemic with every council recording an increase since 2015.

Leading the table is Birmingham which has had an 6.7 per cent rise since 2015 to 42.2 per cent of children, which means there are more than 100,000 children in the city living in a struggling household.

Sandwell is next with a 5.2 per cent increase to 39.6 per cent, which is 28,985 children, and Walsall is third with 38.1 per cent, jumping 4.6 per cent to 23,193 children.

Wolverhampton has 20,929 children living in poverty which is is fifth highest with 37.5 per cent after a jump of 3.7 per cent and Dudley is sixth with 34.9 per cent of children living in poverty after a 3.7 per cent rise to 21,229 children and Cannock Chase is ninth highest with 32.2 per cent after an increase of 3.2 per cent to 5,702 children.

Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for children and young people Councillor Beverley Momenabadi believes local children are being let down by the Government.

She said: "After over ten years of Tory austerity and national policies that further plunge families in to poverty, the figures we see in the report are a reflection of the Government’s failings of our kids.

"Where we’ve noticed there is a problem we have stepped in, either with additional funding or other initiatives where we’ve found government policy for kids just isn’t enough in Wolverhampton

"In Wolverhampton, our Labour Council have put children and young people as one of our top Council priorities, and these figures show why that is so important locally."

She added: "If we want to give some examples of that- the Government cut free school meals during the school holidays during the pandemic, our Council stepped in to ensure that children didn’t go hungry and provided meals. We continue to support our food banks to help those children and families that need it the most.

"The HAF funding (holiday activity fund) given to Council’s from the Government to provide activities and food for kids over the summer holiday only funds four out of six weeks of the holiday. Our council have invested funds to make up for the shortfall because we know how important recreational activities and food is for our kids for the full six weeks holidays. The report itself talks of the importance of school meals and food support for children."

She added: "Finally, our financial well-being strategy launched by the Council this year aims to provide essential financial advice, support and intervention to those families that need it the most.

"With soaring fuel and energy prices, many families are really struggling. The Government have to do more to make sure kids across the country have a fighting chance. In Wolverhampton, we will continue with our local initiatives to ensure that children get the best start in life."

According to new research, carried out by Loughborough University for the End Child Poverty Coalition, one in three (33 per cent) children are now in poverty after housing costs in the West Midlands. This is a three per cent rise compared to 2015.

Sara Willcocks, head of external affairs at End Child Poverty Coalition member Turn2us, said: "In a nation as wealthy as ours, it is completely unacceptable that children continue to live in poverty. As we have seen from our own research, and that of the End Child Poverty Coalition, the cost-of-living crisis is squeezing the incomes of families across the country.

"With one in three children in the West Midlands, and 3.6 million nationally, living in poverty, we’re asking how many more children need to bear the brunt of soaring living costs, and household wages that do not reflect inflation?