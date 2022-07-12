More than 200 Fallings Park pupils enjoy animal magic with range of pets

Elise Tolley, aged 13, with Lillie the leopard gecko

A Fallings Park school has reached the milestone of 200 pupils working with animal based Wolverhampton organisation Huggle Pets in the Community.

Pupils from Our Lady and St Chad's Catholic Academy have met dogs, cats, rabbits, chameleons, stick insects and geckos as part of the six week programmes which improves mental health and wellbeing.

Huggle Pets project leader Hannah Dixon said: "We wanted to mark that 200 children from Our Lady have worked with us. We work with lots of schools but we have had the most children from Our Lady and it has been great to see the results.

"We offer schools in the Black Country an opportunity to book a series of six week sessions with our animals and trained Mental Health First Aider for Young People to help children and young people with their mental health and wellbeing."

She added: "Animals help children understand anxiety, moods and mental health in general as well as about general feelings."

"It is great to see our animals help children build confidence, resilience and self-esteem also understanding kindness and caring for others and animals."

Huggle Pets in the Community is the none-for-profit arm of the Cooper Street pet superstore Huggle Pets.