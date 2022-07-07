Inspirational storyteller, social entrepreneur and youth coach pays visit to Wolverhampton school

Amani Simpson pictured in the lecture studio with: Elissa Rukweza 12, Grace Chukwu 12, Radhika Bjatt 12 and Thomas Scroop 12

Amani Simpson spent two days in the region visiting St Peter’s Collegiate Academy and delivering empowerment workshops to students.

He is also the producer and protagonist of ‘AMANI’, a short film which amassed 1 million views in four days and has been widely acclaimed by both youth and adults.

Mr Sheriff, vice principal at the school, said: "Amani is an amazing individual who works to empower young people using his own life experiences."

Students at the school have been talking non-stop about Amani since the visit, with talks and workshops having a positive effect on them.

During a talk, Amani used the phrase: 'If you want to change something, be in the room' which really resonated with the students.

Amani said: "For me, it was really encouraging to speak to all the different year groups.

"There was lots of feedback, engagement and questions.

"I love it, it encourages engagement, the students had questions on my story and how certain things could apply to their own lives.

"It was quite an uplifting experience, it was the first time I have been up to Wolverhampton and I would definitely look at coming back if time allows.

As part of the visit, Amani held a goal-setting workshop where students shared their goals and aspirations.

He said: "They saw themselves with families, happy, mature and in different spaces.

"That was powerful to hear, seeing them looking towards the future and considering what they need to do now to move in that direction.

"There were some challenging conversations with some kids who have fixed mindsets that they can't do it, but I think I broke through.

"If your mind can go there, your feet can too, I think they appreciated being able to ask me a question about what I went through."