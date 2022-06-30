Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton university sports student ranks world number one for judo

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished:

A university student has become Great Britain's judo world number one.

Lucy Renshall
Lucy Renshall

Lucy Renshall, who is in her first year of her studies at the University of Wolverhampton’s School of Sport, has moved to the top of the women's -63kg world rankings following an array of impressive performances over the past year.

The 26-year-old student secured her first Grand Slam title in Antalya in April last year, which helped secure her place on Team GB for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Following the Tokyo 2020 Games, a silver medal at the Paris Grand Slam and two further gold medals at the Baku and Abu Dhabi Grand Slam rounded off a fantastic end to the 2021 season.

Having started 2022 with a fifth place finish in Paris, Lucy was also able to retain her Antalya Grand Slam title, this April.

Originally from St Helens, Lucy moved to the West Midlands in 2013 to pursue her Judo career at the ‘Home of British Judo’ at the university’s Walsall campus.

Lucy says that the location of the British Judo Centre attracted her to study her degree at the University of Wolverhampton.

Alongside her studies, Lucy is also a WLV Sport Scholar, representing WLV Sport as she competes in judo championships and competitions across the world.

Lucy, who is currently in her first year studying BA (Hons) physical education and school sport said: “It was a goal of mine to be named ‘number one’ by the end of the year, so to have hit my target at just six months in, was such an incredible feeling.

“I was super excited when I heard the news, it was a relief but also really motivating for me to keep going and to know if you keep working hard - your goals and dreams really can come true.”

Natalie Gould, BUCS sport coordinator at the University of Wolverhampton said: “We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication Lucy has shown to achieve the world number one ranking.

“As a WLV Sport Scholar, she has been in integral part of the judo club, and we are looking forward to seeing what else she will achieve in her academics and judo career.”

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News