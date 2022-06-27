Businesses urged to plan for Games

Councillor Ian Ward

More than a million tickets have already been sold for Birmingham 2022 and spectators from across the country and beyond will be heading to the West Midlands.

Games research shows that over half of ticket holders will be coming from outside the region, some visiting for the first time.

Many want to explore and experience the best the region has to offer.

Games organisers, who recognise the key role businesses play, have designed two badges which can be used across assets to suit businesses to celebrate and welcome people to the region. The badges are readily available on the Birmingham 2022 website.

Businesses, their employees, and suppliers are also being encouraged to plan and to think about how and when they will travel during what will be a busy and exciting time for the region.

Information regarding where and when transport will be busiest throughout the Games is available at Birmingham2022.com/getset as Birmingham 2022 and other Games partners look to do all they can to ensure the smooth running of the event, whilst minimising the impact for residents and businesses.

David Grady, Birmingham 2022 chief financial officer said: "The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games offers numerous opportunities for our business community. Already, businesses throughout our region have secured Games-related contracts.

"Come Games time our region will have a huge number of visitors. They will be enjoying world-class sport and culture but will be looking for opportunities to experience what our region has to offer.

"We encourage all businesses to plan ahead and ensure they take the opportunities which the Games bring."

Councillor Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “Since we won the right to host the Games back in 2017, there have been many opportunities for local businesses to benefit from our status as proud host city.

“As well winning contracts and opportunities, there will be significantly increased footfall in many areas thanks to the biggest event in our city’s history.

“There are still many ways to embrace the Games and find out more about what this all means for our businesses. I’d urge all companies and traders to do everything they can to ensure they are Games-ready so they can reap the rewards of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “The eyes of the world will be on our region this summer and local businesses have a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of the increase in visitor numbers driven by the Commonwealth Games.

“The dedicated business and tourism programme we helped to secure will ensure a lasting economic legacy far beyond the 11 days of thrilling sporting spectacle.”