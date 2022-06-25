Three-bedroom Bilston house on the market for £36,500 - but it's a fixer-upper

The three bedroom end of terrace house is partly boarded up and has a smashed window

The end of terrace property, meaning it is attached to just one neighbour requires a total refurbishment throughout as seen in the photos, with the floorboards visible, cracked walls needing a complete re-plaster and some even down to the bare brick.

Floor, walls and ceilings require extensive work

With a low guide price of £36,500, any investors may be tempted to bid on the house as an investment opportunity.

However, as stipulated in the listing, Wolverhampton Council who are selling the house, have stated that the winning bidder must complete the refurb and bring it to a decent home-living standard within 12 months in order for the completion of the purchase - this is to prevent homes being left untouched and unhabitable.

Some parts of the walls are down to bare brick

One thing that sticks out right away when looking at the property from outside, is the smashed window on the first floor, which will certainly need replacing and even the downstairs bay window has metal boards up.

Both walls and floors require refurbishment

The condition of the house is certainly eye catching and the complete level of refurbishment required will only be known to the buyer when they have access to view the property - with a viewing schedule set to be confirmed by marketeers Bond Wolfe on June 29.

Despite having a guide price of £36,500, there is a reserve price for the auction which must be met for it to be sold, but it cannot be more than 10% of the guide price, but the property can still go for more than the reserve during the auction.

The bathroom also requires extensive work

It is set to go under the hammer on Thursday, July 21 at 09.30am at Holte Suite, Aston Villa FC, Trinity Rd, Birmingham B6 6HE & will also be available on live stream.