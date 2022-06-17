Black Country band ready to re-live past as back catalogue released

David Brown and Glen Dodd show off the CD release of their volume one back catalogue

The Sandkings have released the first volume of their back catalogue, a series of songs from the band's debut in 1988 with "Rain" to 1992 when the band split up following the departure of lead singer Jas Mann.

The Wolverhampton-based band released its first four singles on its own Long Beach Records label and was part of a West Midlands music scene in the early 1990s that saw them tour with The Wonder Stuff, Pop Will Eat Itself and Ned's Atomic Dustbin.

They also toured as the opening act for Happy Mondays and the Stone Roses and guitarist Glenn Dodd said the time was a magical one for the band and their bands.

He said: "Every gig we played was like a party and didn't feel like it was a band on the stage and the audience on the floor, but more like we were all having a great time and partying together.

"I remember us playing with the Stone Roses in front of 12 people at one gig, then 2,500 people in Preston just a week later, so it took off quickly and it was great to be part of something as big as it was.

"As we've got older, we've kind of begun appreciating that time more as we've got families and we thought it was time to get a bit of recognition for what we did back then."

The current line-up of the band, featuring Glenn Dodd on guitar, Dave Brown on Bass and Terry Kirkbride on Drums, are set to start doing shows again and Glenn said the spirit of the band will make it worth people buying the volumes.

He said: "We sat down together and put together this tour to promote a single and decided to do it as a three piece, with me doing vocals, and it went really well for us.

"We'd like to have Jas back as the singer, but if he doesn't call and get in touch, we are prepared to do more as a three piece going forward.

"To me, it's been working really well getting back together and playing the shows and my thoughts are that once you're a Sandking, you're always a Sandking and I hope people enjoy the releases."