Fire services pay tribute to Grenfell fire victims five years on

By Sunil Midda

Fire services across the West Midlands and Staffordshire have paid their respects to mark five years since the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

Grenfell Tower

A total of 72 people died in the tower block blaze in West London.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Today marks the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people.

"Our thoughts and sympathies remain with everyone affected, including our emergency services colleagues who attended."

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service also paid tribute, saying: "Today marks the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the 72 people who lost their lives, the people who continue to be affected by the tragedy and our firefighting colleagues at London Fire Brigade."

The Grenfell Tower community is to come together in memory of those who died and mourn the losses that “remain heavy in our hearts”, five years on from the deadliest domestic blaze since the Second World War.

A memorial service was held at Westminster Abbey this morning, where the names of the victims were read out, and tributes paid.

Roses will be laid on the Innocent Victims’ Memorial, and an abbey bell will toll 72 times.

The Grenfell Tower community said they formed a “wonderful” bond with each other as they “came together” to recover from the disaster and fight for justice.

Nahid Ashby, who lives in Frinsted House tower block near Grenfell, said a “positive aspect” of the situation is how residents grew close in the five years since the June 2017 fire, which caused the death of 72 people.

A public inquiry has laid bare the string of failures which resulted in the deaths of 72 people, while police are carrying out one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations ever.

In North Kensington, Grenfell Tower's blackened shell is shrouded by plastic wrapping.

The government has yet to decide what should be done with the building.

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry has been working its way through the evidence since 2018.

A first report has already been published and next year a second hefty report will follow.

Combined, they will be the definitive account of Grenfell Tower and the chain of failure which led to the disaster.

There will be recommendations for the government and a strong assumption that they will be delivered.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

