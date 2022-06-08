New fostering 'shop' opens at Mander Centre in Wolverhampton

A new shop has opened up in the Mander Centre for Fostering in Wolverhampton. It will be open for six weeks.

The Fostering for Wolverhampton’s pop-up shop has officially opened on the first floor of the Mander Centre, near to Clarks and opposite Rymans.

It will be open for drop-in information events throughout this month and next month and find out the difference they can make to a child in the city.

The selection process, what practical and financial support people will receive from the council will be available and people will be able to ask questions.

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “We are always looking for more foster parents.

“We have many highly committed and dedicated residents in Wolverhampton who provide the best care for our most vulnerable children and young people. If you have a desire to help children and think you could foster, then please get in touch.

“Before the pandemic, the Fostering for Wolverhampton pop-up shop proved to be a great way for us to meet more potential foster carers, it’s so good to see it safely back up and running and introducing new people to this truly life-changing experience.

“Please call in and find out more from our Fostering for Wolverhampton team and hear first-hand from some of our wonderful foster carers themselves.”

Foster carers can be sole carers, married or in a relationship – and they won't be on their own as help and support is available 24 hours a day. They will receive intensive support from supervising social workers and “buddy support” from experienced foster carers who are there to befriend and guide them.

Placements can be anything from a few days to a number of years, and carers receive a regular, tax exempt fee and allowance to cover the cost of bringing up the child.

Drop-in events will be held from 10am to 3pm on June 10, June 13, June 15, June 28 and from 1pm to 4pm on June 25. Next month, events will be held from 10am to 3pm on July 1, July 5, July 7, July 11 and July 13.